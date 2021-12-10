The Christmas contradiction

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

We have a great many ideas about most everything in life. Much of it comes from advertising if not from personal experience. As a child, I remember wanting “Mr. Bubble” so bath time would be super fun, once I got it, I found out it didn’t change a thing. I was confident “Shake-a Pudd’n” couldn’t be ordinary instant pudding because it seemed to be loads of fun to make. Smart Mommy never bought that. And I was sure I would be able to run faster, jump farther, and win more often with the shoe of champions, “Keds,” however I remained average at best.

So, it is with the Christmas season. All the carols, music, lights, decorations, presents, festive food and beverages amid social gatherings makes us believe this is the happiest time of the year; after all, ‘tis the season to be jolly, right? But for many this holiday season is painful, filled either with emptiness and loss or sickness and sadness. Although these feelings are perfectly normal these very feelings can conflict with our perceptions of the holiday.

Often Christmas feels like a big contradiction. No, I’m not a killjoy and I do enjoy the Christmas season, even though I too have experienced significant heartache in Christmases past. But let’s be honest, the world has always been filled with pain, suffering, and injustices. The fact is if everything were right with the world, we would not have needed the Christ child and his divine plan which began with his becoming man. His entry into the world didn’t change the ills of man, rather his coming seemed to exacerbate them, angering the Pharisees, Sadducees, Sanhedrin, and Jews.

Christmas is not just a time of festivity and merry making. It is more than that. Amid the troubles of each present-day Christmas is a time for contemplation of eternal things. It is a time of great hope, joy, and thanksgiving. God so loved us he gave His only son as ransom for us, to grant us mercy and grace, and to call us to eternal life. But His coming did not nor does not change the world, only the hearts of those who believe and how they conduct themselves within the world.

So, we should not be surprised to see Christmas as both the happiest of times and the most despairing of times. Christmas is for all of humanity. Since humanity is the collective of all human beings, the whole human race, it includes all our attributes and shortcomings. So, it makes sense that we have everyone experiencing varying highs and lows during the holidays.

How do we cope with life, let alone get into the spirit of Christmas with all the problems that surround or enter our lives? Simply put, it needs to be more than a wish; it must be a desire, a hope, a longing. It must become our focus and our goal. And we must remind ourselves that the goal is not short termed, that our goal is to become our motto for living and that our goal can and will shape the future of our lives.

We must be focused like an athlete who eats, sleeps, and breathes his mission. Accepting all trials and obstacles as training, all while building endurance and strength to go the distance. Furthermore, surrounding we with like-minded persons, taking direction from those who are wiser, and always looking ahead learning from but not dwelling on the past.

Simple and straightforward ways you might find your Christmas spirit can include watching your favorite Christmas movie. For me, that would be “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “A Christmas Carol,” or perhaps even “Miracle on 34th Street.” For other it might be “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” or “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” It’s your choice. Grab a blanket, hot chocolate and perhaps a munchie and lose yourself for a couple of hours.

Another terrific way to get into the Christmas mood is to begin decorating your home. Don’t begin with an all our nothing attitude. Just decide on decorating a single room or simply a corner. Let Alexa help you by requesting she play your Christmas music favorites.

A trick I have used is to ask friends or family to help you decorate or simply hang out with them. Spending time with loved ones can certainly help get you in the Christmas frame of mind. I remember one year four of us sat down and created homemade Christmas gifts and another time when we baked cookies and candy.

Attending a Christmas pageant or concert is another way to warm the cockles of your heart. Try drafting a Christmas letter or sending out Christmas cards that you took the time to personalize.

One of the best ways to create the true meaning of Christmas deep within our self is to do some works of charity. Christmas is a wonderful time to help someone in need or volunteer time to some community services. Any charitable gesture can go a long way in people’s lives. Plus, it will give us a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. Besides there are so many ways we can help others, such as donating food, old coats, toys or by lending a helping hand to those in need. Whatever feelings we may be dealing with rest assured we are not alone. And when we help others, we find that we indirectly helped our self. But most of all try to remember that the Christmas season is a time to reflect on all our many blessings and not what we have lost or what we did not achieve. Instead remember the Christmas spirit is a spirit of loving, caring, giving, and forgiving those around us.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, Dec. 10, Russia CWV (Kelch Rd) is having a Chicken Fry starting at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16, Versailles Vets Club Bid Euchre cards starting at 7 p.m. in the bunker. $5 cost. Open to the public.

Happy birthday wishes to Karen Schultz, Ron DeLoye, Jill Nieport, Ken Kremer Jenny Rinderle, Terry “Chick” Richhart, Andy Monnin, Ernie Clayton, Maggie Knapke, Lisa Martin, Joe Ruschau, Scott Garrison, Sandy Fletcher, Jenny Hamilton, Rita Rindler, Mandy Naugle, Angie Savage, Kerri Starkey, Bob Goubeaux, and Ron Wills, as their birthdays approach as well as, anniversary wishes to Laura and Kyle Bohman (4), Grace and George Arnett (37), and Katrina and Dan Hoening (50) and all couples celebrating anniversaries.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Adam Puthoff (33), Paul Bailey (39), Dale Hollingsworth (67), Gregg Blumenstock (67), Jerry Bensman (71), Don Lucas (75), Robert Layman (90), Raymond DeLoye (93) and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, hear and speak to others with compassion, peace on earth and goodwill towards all. Give the gift that keeps on giving… the gift of love for one another.

