Staff report

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) members hosted a wooden ornaments craft table at the Darke County Parks annual Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland event. The ornaments were donated by prospective DAR member Gail Schafer. Children were able to decorate the wooden ornaments with stickers and color with markers. Recycled Christmas cards were also provided to craft and decorate into a holiday tree ornament.

DAR members also provided photo shoots and a hug from the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. Who says the Grinch has a small heart?

Candy canes were given out to all.