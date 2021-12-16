Brown announces nearly $38 million in funding for Miami Valley in key defense bill

Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Senate-passed FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) conference report includes more than $58 million for military construction projects in the Miami Valley. The House-Senate NDAA conference report now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law. It includes:

• $24 Million to build a Child Development Center,

• $19 Million to build an Army training center, and

• $4.7 Million to build a base-wide microgrid at the Springfield-Beckley Airport.

This investment in a new child care center at Wright-Patterson illustrates our commitment to the families at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who are waiting for access to on base child care. The new facility will provide child care services for Wright-Patt’s workforce in a safe and healthy environment.

The Army Reserve Training Center will improve training and readiness, by consolidating older training facilities from separate locations in the Dayton area to Wright-Patt. The new construction will include updated facilities to meet training needs.

The microgrid project at the Springfield Beckley Airport is authorized under the Department’s Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program, and will help save energy and reduce DoD’s operating costs.

“These key investments will ensure that everyone at Wright-Patt can continue to do their critical national security missions. Their work keeps us safe and helps power the Miami Valley’s local economy, and the new child development center will improve their lives. The project at Springfield Beckley is an important step to make sure the base is energy efficient ,” said Brown.