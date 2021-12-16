Edison State experiences good day for flying during aviation event

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College and Mad River Air enjoyed a great day of flying at their aviation event on Oct. 22. A dozen participants took part in the free event, receiving a free plane ride and learning about Edison State’s new Aviation–Professional Pilot program.

“We had participants who were still in high school and participating in College Credit Plus classes but also one recent graduate from the University of Cincinnati who wanted to explore his options with the program,” Andy Runyan, Dean of Professional & Technical Programs, said of the event. “Having the opportunity to go up in the actual training plane was a great way to see what the program is like.”

Edison State’s aviation program prepares students to obtain their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certificate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 13% increase in pilot hiring through 2030, providing many opportunities to graduates.

“The aviation industry, like many others, has seen many retirements over the past few years,” said Runyan. “At the same time, the number of new pilots being hired with military backgrounds has been decreasing, and those from civilian programs, like the one at Edison State, has grown.”

The Professional Pilot Associate of Applied Science degree at Edison State prepares students to obtain their Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certificate. Graduates can then find initial employment as aircraft pilots in entry-level, flight-related occupations. Students can also use their flight instructor certificate to build flight time to help them gain employment with airlines.

Experienced pilots who demonstrate quality flight techniques, a willingness to learn, organizational skills, reliability, and good communication will find opportunities to advance into larger aircraft operations and other positions within the industry. Those could include management, business owner, sales, corporate jet operator, or systems trainer positions.

Edison State also offers a Single-Engine Commercial Pilot technical certificate that prepares students for an entry-level position in the aviation field. This certificate can be completed in one year, and coursework articulates into the Professional Pilot Associate of Applied Science degree.

While achieving a pilot’s license may seem out of reach to many, it doesn’t have to be. The aviation program at Edison State provides students with the knowledge and skills needed to pass the FAA flight test for certification. Students enrolled in the program will also develop a working knowledge of aircraft flight manuals, performance charts, aircraft operations, and more.

Graduates will be prepared to conduct safe flight operations in normal and emergency situations and identify potentially hazardous weather scenarios. After completing the program, trainees will have a full understanding of Federal Aviation Regulations (AR), navigation systems, cockpit resource management (CRM), and more.

Flight training for the program takes place at Mad River Air, located at the Urbana Grimes Municipal Airport. In business since 2004, Mad River Air has trained many pilots who have gone on to become airline pilots and Air Force, Navy, and Marine pilots, as well as those who now fly for the National Guard and State Highway Patrol.

For more information about the aviation program, click the button below or call 937.778.8600.