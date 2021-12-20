Six appear for Grand Jury Arraignment in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Six indicted persons entered a not guilty plea in Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jerry W. Blanken, of Hollansburg, entered a not guilty plea to one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Blanken faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. His next court date is scheduled for January 6.

Joshua D. Edwards, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility. During his pretrial supervision, Edwards tested positive twice for various substances and drugs.

“Nov. 3 I gave a bunch of rules for you to not have to be in jail,” Judge Hein asked, “So what part of what I said on Nov. 3 don’t you understand?”

Edwards tried to explain to Hein he had understood the rules before he was interrupted.

“No you don’t because if you did, I wouldn’t be hearing that kind of report, so why don’t you give me something I can believe instead of bull crap?” Hein said.

Judge Hein listed the expectations that were laid out previously on Nov. 3.

“You’re supposed to not be using drugs, you’re supposed to be showing up at appointments, I’m supposed to have an evaluation, and you’re sitting here in front of me thinking it’s time to poke at the judge,” Hein said.

Edward faces up to three years and a $10,000 fine, both of which are not mandatory. He currently is released on an OR Bond, but Edwards has to prove he can show up for meetings and test negative for any substance in order to ensure the bond stays valid. Edwards’ next court date is scheduled for Jan. 24.

“Here’s the last word. If I don’t have a report on the 28th that you showed up and did what you’re supposed to do, I will send people out who have orange and white suits for you. That’s not a threat, it’s just accountability. Think of it as a promise,” Hein said. “Don’t push my buttons, don’t lie to me, and don’t screw with my staff.”

Justin C. Powell, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Before further discussion could take place, Powell spoke out.

“I know we’ve been through this more than a couple of times through the years, so I do apologize for my behavior. I still need to be held accountable for my behavior. I need to be held accountable for my choices, but I guarantee I can do anything you ask of me perfectly,” Powell said. “No excuses, no exceptions.”

“I appreciate everything you just said, Mr. Powell,” Hein replied.

Powell faces up to 12 months on count one with a $2,500 fine and three days up to 180 days on count two with a $375 to $1,075 fine and license suspension. His next pretrial court date is set for Jan. 6.

Bobby S. Hicks, of Gettysburg, entered not guilty pleas to one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, count two of possession of fentanyl related compound, a fifth degree felony, and count three of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree.

Hicks faces up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine on counts one and two, each, and up to eight years on count three. The total for all charges is two to ten years in prison. The next court date is scheduled for Jan. 20.

Steven M. Karnehm, of Greenville, entered a not guilty plea on one count of domestic violence with prior convictions, a felony of the third degree. Karnehm faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, both of which are not mandatory. His next court date is Jan. 6.

James Douglas entered a not guilty plea to one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, and count two of domestic violence, a felony of the fifth degree. Douglas can face up to a maximum of eight to 12 years in prison and a $1,500 fine total for both counts, all of which are not mandatory. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]