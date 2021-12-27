Gettysburg shooter indicted on 7 counts

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — A man arrested for a fatal shooting incident in Gettysburg has been indicted on seven counts by a grand jury.

Eric J. Martin, 27, with addresses listed at both Dayton and Gettysburg, was apprehended following the Dec. 19, 2021, shooting of Layton White, 29, of Gettysburg, during a physical altercation with a female subject involving a child custody dispute.

The Darke County Grand Jury has indicted Martin for two counts of trespassing, both fourth-degree felonies; Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; Burglary, a second-degree felony, Aggravated murder, and Murder, both unclassified felonies, as yet.

If convicted only of the murder charge, Martin faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Martin remains in the Darke County Jail on $150,000 bond.