Portman announces funding for Abrams tanks, Stryker vehicles, M-SHORAD signed into law

Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tuesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that as a result of President Biden signing the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law, $1.35 billion in funding will go to upgrade Abrams tanks, which will continue the production of the M1A2 SEPv3 upgraded Abrams tanks at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC) in Lima, Ohio, in order to ensure that our forward-deployed soldiers have tanks with the most cutting-edge capabilities. The bill also includes $1 billion for upgrading Stryker Vehicles and $331.5 million to produce Stryker chassis to support the Army’s Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) program. Portman has been a strong advocate for both Lima and the Abrams and Stryker programs, ensuring that our service members have the best and most lethal weapons systems while keeping good, high-paying jobs in Lima. He released the following statement:

“The funding is critically important for Lima and the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center (JSMC), which supports our troops both at home and around the globe, and its irreplaceable workforce. The newest version of the Abrams tank, the M1A2 SEPv3, is a vital investment for our soldiers to meet the realities highlighted in the latest National Defense Strategy, and they come off the line at JSMC in Lima. This funding will ensure that more tanks are upgraded at Lima and provided to our forward deployed soldiers.

“I am also pleased the NDAA includes funding for producing Stryker A1 vehicles. This funding will help ensure our soldiers continue to be equipped with the most capable and survivable vehicle coming off the line.

“This year’s NDAA also includes funding for the M-SHORAD program, which is good news for the Army and the world-class workforce in Lima. The Army has developed the M-SHORAD program to deal with the new, short-range air defense threats on the modern battlefield, based off the highly capable Stryker platform that is produced in Lima. This funding is critical in ensuring our armed forces have the best weapons systems at their disposal.”