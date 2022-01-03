Studabaker Schoolhouse exterior restoration complete

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter has completed the exterior restoration to the Studabaker Schoolhouse located at the south St. Rt. 49 city limits. The chapter has been working on the exterior of the schoolhouse for the last few years. The restoration included exterior painting, wood shake shingle roof, and repairs to the windows and shutters. The restoration was made possible by grants and donations.

The exterior restoration began in 2019 with contractor Dean Delk. The north wall was repaired due to drilled holes in the foundation which led to termite damage. Following that, two windows and shutters were repaired. During this time, exterior painting was also completed by chapter members.

In 2020 and 2021, Alan Cole of Cornerstone Construction placed a new wood shake shingle roof on the building. Following that, Cole made needed repairs to the exterior door and remaining three windows and shutters.

Nationally, the chapter was awarded the DAR Historic Preservation Grant. DAR Historic Preservation Grants provide financial support for local community projects that preserve historic resources, sites, and other history-related projects which exemplify the Society’s historic preservation mission.

DAR has a proud tradition of historic preservation that dates to our organization’s founding in 1890. The mission of the DAR has been to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism. The Historic Preservation Committee, established as a national committee on Mar. 1, 2008, seeks to honor the nation’s heritage, focus on the future, and celebrate America. They have commemorated local history in thousands of locations around the world, and they welcome applicants who are working to safeguard history in their own communities.

“It is wonderful to see Fort GreeneVille receive the NSDAR Historic Preservation grant,” stated State Organizing Secretary Chris Nehring. “Over the past few years, work has started to return the schoolhouse to its original condition, or as close as possible. It will be nice for people to one day come and see what a one-room brick schoolhouse looked like in the mid-1800s. It is an honor to be awarded this grant.”

The chapter would like to thank the local organizations that awarded grants towards the schoolhouse’s exterior restoration. Those awarding grants were the Ketrow-Schauer Foundation and Rotary Club of Greenville. Recently, a donation for future exterior and interior preservation of the schoolhouse was given by Thrivent/Tom Lucas.