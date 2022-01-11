Versailles FFA to sponsor farm toy display contest

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., the Versailles FFA will be hosting a farm toy display contest. Darke County youth are encouraged to participate, and contest entry is free of charge. Awards and monetary prizes will be given for each division, sponsored by the Darke County Farm Bureau.

All participants will receive a small prize, however, first place in each division will receive $25, second place $15, and third place $10. All displays, along with a tag stating the name and age of the participant, must be delivered to the Versailles FFA advisors, Mrs. Dena Wuebker or Miss Taylor Bergman, at Versailles Schools, near the Greenhouse door (door 4 at 280 Marker Rd. near the performing arts entrance) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. All displays will be judged prior to the omlet breakfast, and the farm displays will be shown on the stage of the cafetorium for all attendees to view. Farm displays can removed between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Feb 26.

Rules and Regulations: Division I- (Youth age 5 and under)-Maximum of 28” x 28” of space provided per display and Minimum of two (2) different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Division II- (Youth ages 6-10) Maximum of 28” x 28” of space provided per display and Minimum of three (3) different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Division III- (Youth ages 11-14)-Maximum of 30” x 30” of space provided per display and Minimum of four (4) different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Division IV- (Youth ages 15-18)-Maximum of 32” x 32” of space provided per display and Minimum of five (5) different aspects of agriculture or agricultural related items. Displays will be judged based on the following: Originality- 25 points, Content-25 points, Neatness (display and labeling)-25 points and Overall Appearance-25 points. Please contact Mrs. Wuebker to make an accommodation, if the entry cannot be dropped off on Feb. 24.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Mrs.Dena Wuebker at [email protected], or 937-423-2369, or Taylor Bergman at [email protected], or at 937-621-9136.