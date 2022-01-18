Versailles man enters guilty plea in court

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Warren entered a guilty plea in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Gary E. Warren, of Versailles, entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. Prosecuting attorney James Bennett spoke in place of Kelly Ormsby regarding the plea agreement the lawyers decided upon.

“The agreement is that the state would recommend community control sanctions,” Bennett said.

Defense attorney David Rohrer added the defendant owes $195 in restitution before speaking for his client.

“He will be withdrawing the formal plea of not guilty and pleading guilty to the amended charge of one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree,” Rohrer said.

Warren was able to make a statement after the lawyers concluded their speeches. He advised the court he did not deny the drugs were present, as they were there.

“All I know is the day it happened, I forgot I didn’t know I had it (methamphetamine) in my wallet,” Warren said. “The Versailles PD picked me up, and took me. I didn’t actually take it to the jail because he had my wallet.”

With the new amended charge for illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the ground of a detention facility, a felony of the third degree, to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, the new maximum sentence would be 12 months in prison and $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

“A fifth degree felony, typically under state law, is a community supervision case,” Judge Hein said.

Judge Hein stated a reason for moving the case forward is because it seems Warren is focused on positive habits. However, Judge Hein asked the defendant why he did what he did.

“I’m ADHD. There’s no treatment for us, and I’m a recovering addict,” Warren said. “It helps me concentrate.”

He continued to advise the court he has seen doctors, but they will not do anything for adults. Judge Hein sentenced Warren to 60 months of Community Control Supervision and five days with five days credit.

If Warren fails to comply, he will face a mid-range of nine months in prison with a mandatory two years post-release supervision. Failure to complete that will result in an additional four months.

