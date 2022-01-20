OSU extension & Farm Bureau to host young farmer business management series

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The average age of a farmer is 62 years old. Therefore, many farms will go through generational turn over in the next few years. This will leave our farming operations to the next generation for management. Ohio State Extension Darke County, and Darke County Farm Bureau want to assist in preparing our next generation of farmers for the responsibilities of business management.

OSU Extension and Farm Bureau have planned “Hoppin’ Around Darke County,” A Young Farmer Farm Business Management Series, that will be hosted at various wineries and breweries throughout Darke County. The first evening will be January 27 at Sure Shot Tap House in Greenville at 5:30 p.m. The topic of discussion will be Tips for Taking Over the Farm Finances with Bruce Clevenger, the Defiance County Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator. The second session will take place on February 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Twenty One Barrels Cidery and Winery in Bradford. The topic will be Farm Transition Planning, featuring speaker David Marrison, Coshocton County Extension Educator. Session three is scheduled for March 24, at 5:30 p.m., at A & R Winery in Arcanum. The featured speakers will be Dr. Greg McGlinch and Taylor Dill, Darke County Extension Educators, on the topic of Small Commodity, and Tips on Farm Diversification. The fourth session will be held on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Endless Pint in Versailles. The Ohio Farm Bureau will be speaking on Advocacy. The fifth and final session will again take place at Twenty One Barrels Cidery and Winery in Bradford. Dr. Peggy Hall will be the featured speaker, discussing Farm Law. Please come join us for a drink and farm talk! For more information, contact Taylor Dill at [email protected] or (937) 569-5000.