Versailles Capstone highlights Ryan Knapke

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Ryan Knapke, a senior at Versailles High School who participates in the Agriculture Education Capstone Program, has been selected as the Capstone Highlight Student of the Month. Ryan is the son of Bernie and Nicole Knapke of Versailles, Ohio. Capstone, in its 10th year of existence, is a program that gives Versailles High School junior and senior students enrolled in agriculture education an opportunity to gain real-world employment experiences and opportunities while in high school.

Since joining Capstone at the start of his junior year, Ryan has worked over 1,000 hours at Knapke Kitchens and Baths, LLC. Knapke Kitchens and Baths, LLC, established in 1994, is kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer, which has evolved into a full interior remodeling company. Some of Ryan’s primary responsibilities include building, sanding, painting, and assisting with installation of cabinets and related products. Ryan also assists with all aspects of the remodeling sector of the business. Owners Bernie and Nicole Knapke said, “Ryan is eager to learn and picks up on skills and tasks quickly. He is mechanically inclined and does a great job of assembling cabinets, working in the finish room, and installing. Ryan also does a wonderful job of interacting with the customers.” Ryan plans to join the family business, Knapke Kitchens and Baths, LLC, after graduation in May.

This year a record 54 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone program. The goal of the spotlight is to highlight the skills and knowledge they are gaining as well as the assets they are to their businesses. The students enrolled in Capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program. As part of their grade in Capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings, and skills performed. Capstone students are also evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by their employers.