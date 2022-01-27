D.A. Music Studios passes from father to son

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Dan Nealeigh, owner of D.A. Music Studios, located at 312 S. Broadway, has announced he is turning the business over to his son, Luke Nealeigh. D.A. Music Studios was started in January 1991, when the music studio where Dan was teaching downsized.

“At that point, it was not only about the love of teaching, but the necessity of a job,” said Dan, adding that his family was growing, with Luke being born later that same year.

Dan had majored in Music Education in college, with the goal of becoming a public school band director. However, during his student teaching, he observed the various pressures and constraints which band directors experience, and decided that he was better suited for teaching private, one-on-one lessons.

D.A. Music Studios was a quick success; in the spring of 1992, the first student recital was held, with approximately 250 people in attendance. In the 30 years since then, the studio has formed student bands, and lessons offered now range from teaching adults and children how to play guitar, bass guitar, drums, piano, violin, and school band instruments, to music theory, and composition. In the band classes, students learn how to perform as a group in front of an audience, and play at events such as The Great Darke County Fair, festivals, parties, the Greenville City Park Bandshell, and more.

Luke, who started playing guitar when he was four years old, was playing lead guitar, and singing in one of the studio’s student bands by the time he was eight. He went on to master several musical instruments, music theory, songwriting, and composition. Additionally, he has produced and sound engineered music for internationally selling bands, such as Biogenesis, a metal group with whom he has played since 2015. Roxx Records of Los Angeles distributes their music, along with that of the Nealeigh’s progressive metal band, Afterwinter. Several tracks, such as “Regression,” “Under Fire,” and “Light Displaces Darkness,” are available on Youtube, as well as Spotify and other streaming services.

Luke will be teaching private lessons on a variety of different instruments at D.A. Music Studios, as well as over the internet. Lessons are 30-minute sessions, for $15 per lesson. To schedule, call D.A. Music Studios at 937-417-7208, text Luke Nealeigh at 937-423-8664, email [email protected], or D.A. Music Studios Facebook page messenger.

