ODH memo discontinues contract tracing in schools

COLUMBUS — In a Jan. 26 memo titled Contact Tracing and Case Investigation Statement, public health mitigation strategies were adjusted, effective immediately. According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, Director, Ohio Department of Health, “The quick spread of the Omicron variant and its rapid clinical course have made universal contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification impractical when combined with newly reduced timelines for quarantine and isolation.”

The changes shift local health departments’ (LHDs) focus to a cluster- or outbreak-based model, which prioritizes people in high-risk settings.

Schools may immediately discontinue universal contact tracing but should continue to follow ODH’s protocol, “Mask to Stay, Test to Play,” allowing asymptomatic students to attend school while wearing a mask if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Vanderhoff’s memo added, “The best place for kids is in school, in-person, full-time.”

School case reporting also will be changed to weekly, reporting positive student and staff cases to LHDs by close of business on Fridays to begin Friday, Feb. 4.

A flow chart (available at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/docs/covid-19-guidance-quarantine.pdf) explains to the public how to proceed after testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

