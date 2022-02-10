Versailles Capstone program highlights Carter Luthman

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Carter Luthman, a senior at Versailles High School and participant in the Agriculture Education Capstone program, has been selected as the Capstone highlight student of the month. Carter is the son of Kevin and Kelly Luthman of Versailles, Ohio.

Carter started working at Knapke Farms on weekends when he was in seventh grade and has continued to work throughout this senior year, more than 3,000 hours. Some of Carter’s primary responsibilities and roles at Knapke Poultry and Swine Farms include: sorting and packing eggs, cleaning barns, maintenance inside and outside the barns, implementing biosecurity measurements and assisting with harvesting and planting.

Aaron Knapke of Knapke Farms said, “Carter is a hard worker, reliable, on time and a very valuable employee. Carter is good with maintenance which is very important; he sees what needs to be done and gets along well with all the other employees and the Knapke family.”

Carter plans to continue to work at Knapke Poultry and Swine Farms and attend Hobart Welding School after graduation.

Knapke Poultry and Swine Farm LLC consist of 2,200 acres of corn, soybeans and wheat, 4,000 finishing hogs, and 520,000 laying hens on contract with Cooper Farms. Knapke Poultry and Swine Farms LLC is owned and operated by Terry and Kaye Knapke and their children, Matt, Tyler, and Aaron Knapke.

This year, a record 53 students are enrolled in the Versailles Agriculture Education Capstone programs and are leaving school after their daily required courses are complete and working at area businesses. The students enrolled in Capstone also use their employment as their Supervised Agricultural Experience program. As part of their grade in Capstone, students are required to keep detailed records of their hours worked, earnings, and skills performed. In addition to the record books, Capstone students are evaluated at the end of each nine weeks by their employer.

Congratulations to Carter and thank you to Knapke Poultry and Swine Farms LLC for this opportunity.