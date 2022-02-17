A Night in Hollywood returns Mar. 5

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A Night in Hollywood is back!

A Night in Hollywood is a public social event put on by the Supply Chain Management class at Greenville High School. This event raises money for the Darke County Special Olympics. During the event GHS jazz scene, Mississinawa Taiko Drum Core, and Special Olympians will perform.

A Night in Hollywood will take place Saturday, Mar. 5, at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS gymnasium. The class has a goal of raising $10,000 for Darke County Special Olympics and there are several ways for businesses and individuals to participate including sponsorships and donating for the Raffle Table and the Art Auction.

If you wish to donate please contact the class advisor, Mr. Jeremy Woodall, at [email protected] To learn more about this event, follow the group’s Facebook page at “A Night Hollywood 2022.”