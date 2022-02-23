Two arraigned in Common Pleas Court

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Two indicted men appeared for video arraignment in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Cody J. Lloyd, 29, of Greenville, entered a not-guilty plea to one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. The assault stems from causing or attempting to cause harm with a weapon.

If found guilty, Lloyd faces a maximum of eight to 12 years in prison with a $15,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Alex Pendl was appointed to represent Lloyd, and the next court appearance date is set for Mar. 21.

Judge Hein released Lloyd from jail on an Own Recognizance Bond with the notion he has to complete pretrial supervision, go to the Adult Probation Department immediately after being released, pay the $28 public defender fee, and he must have no contact with the victim, as well as he must see his lawyer every 10 days.

“If you don’t contact your lawyer, he calls me, and I make you see your lawyer. The way I do that is I give you a meal plan and a jumpsuit,” Hein said.

Albert L. Reed, 45, of Greenville, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. If found guilty, Reed faces up to 12 months in prison with a $2,500 fine.

Reed also has a misdemeanor probation supervision issued in Montgomery County, and the county also has a hold on him for failure to appear. Therefore, after his appearance in the Darke County Courthouse, Reed will be taken to Montgomery County to resolve the issues there.

While discussing bail, Reed assured the judge he would not run away if he was released on an OR bond.

“I’m not going to run because there is no reason to run,” Reed said. “I messed up, and I messed up. I mean nobody can blame nobody but me.”

Hein asked Reed questions about his Montgomery County conflicts before deciding to grant bail on an OR bond and putting him on pretrial supervision. He also appointed Randall Breaden as Reed’s public defender.

Reed’s next Darke County Court date is set for Apr. 4.

