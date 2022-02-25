Action or reaction to winter

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Nearly every one of us has times when it is difficult to wake up and get moving. Success or failure lies in the first 5 to 10 minutes. If we are responsible individuals, we muster the energy necessary to get dressed and fulfil our duties, such as, parenting or working. But what if we are retired, what if we don’t feel a sense of responsibility how do we motivate our self into action?

Early to bed and early to rise makes us, healthy, wealthy, and wise. But too many gloomy days can just as easily create a lackluster disposition. Sunshine is always more welcoming than rain, fog, or cloudy overcast skies. As we age, we can indeed recognize that our bodies are connected to the weather, for good or for ill.

Weather changes can cause multiple maladies to our body, health, and overall wellbeing. Rain or even the chance of rain can cause a rheumatoid flair up or intense joint pain. Extreme weather or barometric pressure changes can cause migraines. Then there is the cold and flu season of winter which also produces headaches, along with chest congestion.

As the winter gets colder inflammation increases, so those body aches aren’t imaginary. We also tend to sleep more, but feel less rested, and become a tad lethargic because of the decrease in sunlight. The disorder is called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) because of higher levels of melatonin and lower levels of serotonin.

During the winter, our blood thickens as the temperature falls and some people will have greater difficulty keeping their blood sugar stable, also our blood flow slows, making our heart work harder which can put us at an increased risk of heart attack. And our blood pressure can spike due to the narrowing of our blood vessels.

We know our skin and hair dries out and our immune system is weaker, but we also know we need Vitamin D, positive reinforcement, and exercise.

The best way to beat the blues is to stay active. Remembering Newton’s First Law of Motion: An object in motion tends to stay in motion. While an object at rest will remain at rest unless an “unbalanced” force acts upon it. To me an “unbalanced” force sounds a bit like being victimized. I think I’d rather take control of the things that are within my power and domain, such as my body, my health, and my attitude. Therefore, I exercise my body if only by getting out of bed. I hope you do the same.

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” ~Hal Borland

“In winter, I plot and plan. In spring, I move.” ~Henry Rollins.

“Let us love winter, for it is the spring of genius.” ~Pietro Aretino

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Feb. 25, Jen’s Burritos at the Ansonia Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Followed by the Newlywed Game beginning at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, Feb. 26, Versailles FFA Omelet Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Please RSVP.

Saturday, Feb. 26, Karaoke with Troy Boy at the Ansonia Legion from 8 p.m. to midnight. The kitchen will be open from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27, All You Can Eat Breakfast at the Versailles Eagles from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Monday, Feb. 28, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Wednesday, Mar. 2, Ash Wednesday.

Friday, Mar. 4 (First Friday of Lent):

• Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Goat Farmers, Yorkshire from 5 to 7 p.m. Eat in or Carryout.

Friday and Saturday, Mar. 4 and 5, Karaoke in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes to Michael Scott, Helen Gard, Ken Bertke, Michelle Dickey, Briana Parin, Linda Wappelhorst, Joyce Liette, Brittany Dirksen, Diane Weeks, Michele Schneible, Brad Grilliot, Brenda Reichard, John Knapke, Judy Byers, Jodi Kremer, Debbie Shaffer, Peggy Rehmert, Scarlet Francis, Janet Bielefeld, Leslie Ward, Betty Shardo Mescher, Nancy Streib, Tracy Canan, Nancy Niekamp, Terry Marker, Pat Custenborder, Marvin Luthman, and those I missed as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Cindy and Nick Eilerman (40).

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Janet Heft (70), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, exercise your generosity by contributing your time, making charitable donations, visiting those in the nursing homes, or taking a walk with a friend or neighbor in an effort to stay connected.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.