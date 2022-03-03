Scouting for Food returns to Greenville this month

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Troop 373, Troop 134, and Pack 937 and their families will be collecting non-perishable food donations for local food banks this month.

The troops will be going door-to-door all over the city of Greenville on March 12, dropping off door hangers to notify the residents. They will then return on March 19 to collect the donations of non-perishable food.

Scouts are requesting that individuals place donations in bags or boxes and place the bags/boxes outside in a place visible from the sidewalk/road before 9 a.m. on March 19.

All food collected will be donated to our local food banks: Grace Resurrection Community Center and Fish Choice Pantry.

Last year scouts collected 5,235 pounds of food. We would be very grateful to the community if we could increase that number.

Contact Jeanie Normile, Greenville Scouting for Food Coordinator, at [email protected] with any questions.