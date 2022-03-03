Winery at Versailles celebrates Park District’s 50th anniversary

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Park District was founded in 1972, with Coppess Nature Sanctuary as the catalyst for the creation of what has now grown from one preserve to 14. The past 50 years have seen tremendous growth for the county park system and with that thousands of lives touched, memories made and hundreds of acres of habitat preserved. A year-long celebration includes special events, programs, partnerships, give-a-ways and exhibits. It goes without saying that the support the park district receives from the community is second-to-none.

Local businesses are always quick to assist with donations, volunteer time and advertising. The Winery at Versailles has announced that $2 from every bottle of their Honey Bee wine sold, during the entire month of March, will be donated to Darke County Parks. Honey Bee is a late harvest Riesling sweetened with natural honey. Honey bees, and all pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat. Darke County Parks’ mission is to preserve critical habitat for all wildlife including insects.

Naturalist Mandy Martin said, “We have worked with The Winery at Versailles on several occasions. When they suggested using donations from Honey Bee as the wine to commemorate the 50th anniversary celebration, I couldn’t have been more excited!”

All of the proceeds from the Honey Bee sale will benefit park programs and maintenance. In keeping with the Honey Bee theme, Darke County Parks is also partnering with The Winery at Versailles, and Oakley Place on April 7 for a night of wine tasting and a bee craft. For more information or to register, please contact the winery at 937-526-3232. Darke County Parks would like to thank The Winery at Versailles for continuing to support our mission.