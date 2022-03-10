Nurse Deb Shane retires from Wayne Healthcare

By Kreg Shane

GREENVILLE — After 35 years, the nearly impossible is happening. Wayne Healthcare, formerly Wayne Hospital, is losing one of its valuable veterans. Deb Shane is officially retiring, and it is a retirement that is well deserved!

Deborah Puckett was born and raised in Greenville, and attended Greenville Schools, graduating with the class of 1971. Following her graduation from Greenville High School, she attended the St. Elizabeth Nursing Program, graduating and receiving her nursing certificate in 1973. In 1974, she married another Greenville graduate, Kreg Shane. She continued to work at St. Elizabeth Hospital until 1978, at which time she joined Dr. Appleman’s office practice in Greenville, where she continued working the next four years.

In 1982, her family moved to Columbus, Ind., where Deb worked at a local hospital until her return to Greenville in 1986. In January of that year, the mother of now two (soon to be three children), began her 35-year career as a nurse at Wayne Hospital.

As a true veteran of the hospital, Deb spent time working on every floor over her storied career. Aside from a brief period as a supervisor, Deb has always found her true passion to be in patient care. She has always shown a great dedication to nursing, regardless of the situation. Her career was not without obstacles, however. From technology changes and remodels, to personnel shortages that required 12-hour shifts (unquestioningly the biggest obstacle), challenges surrounding COVID, and ultimately a complete move to a new wing, she decided that the time for retirement had come.

Over the years, her husband has always taken great pride in having people ask, “Are you Deb Shane’s husband?” They always have a story to tell, appreciating the care that Deb provided to them, or to a loved one, while under her care at the hospital. It is sometimes easy to forget the importance of a caring nurse within the local community. She will always be an important part in her patients’ lives.

Deb plans to enjoy her retirement, doing as much or as little as she likes, while adhering to her own schedule. She will be able to join holiday or family gatherings, without the worry of setting an alarm. But right at the top her list, is to spend more time with her family, especially grandchildren.

Her family, friends, and all her patients thank Deb for her years of hard work and dedication, and for making a difference in so many people’s lives. She will always be remembered and loved.