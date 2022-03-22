CBC partners with Do Good Restaurant & Ministry for blood drive

Staff report

OSGOOD — A new blood drive introduced on St. Patrick’s Day was more proof that tiny Osgood in northern Darke County is lucky to have the big heart of the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry.

The March 17 blood drive launched a new partnership with Community Blood Center for Do Good to host community blood drives every two months in the restaurant’s downstairs event center.

On a sunny St. Patrick’s Day, the first blood drive totaled 36 donors, and 35 donations to top 106 percent of collection goal.

Founder Karen Homan said she was inspired by the Holy Spirit to create both a restaurant and ministry “to feed people’s bodies, minds and souls.” It opened in December 2019 and has grown to include a splash park, playground, rosary walk path and Children’s Memorial Wall.

Proceeds from the restaurant fund 10 ministries from baby blanket sewing to tutoring. A unique ministry of Do Good is that each month volunteer servers donate all their tips to a family in need. Restaurant customers learn about the “tip of the month” family through a card placed on their table.

Do Good Event coordinator Sarah Kanney used similar table-top flyers to spread the word about the new blood drive. As blood drive coordinator she is partnering with CBC Darke County account manager Donna Kueterman.

“Donna contacted me and asked, ‘Are you willing to host us?’ and we said yes,” said Sarah. “We put the flyers on the tables and around town. Because we’re in the middle of four counties, we get people from all over.”

Lois and David Bruns from Willowdell and their daughter Lauren Bruns from Versailles came to donate as a family. “She’s got me going again,” David said, nodding to Lois in the Donor Café. “I told him to suck it up!” said Lois.

“I used to go to the Knights of Columbus,” said Lauren who works at Midmark Corp. “But from where I live, this is actually closer. I like that it’s smaller and I can get in and out.”

Dave and North Star donor Lisa Winner were among the donors who remembered to wear their favorite “Donor Shenanigans” green t-shirts to donate on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I love having it down this way,” said Lois, who believes in the Do Good mission. “It’s such a good organization, they donate so much. I think it’s the people in the area that make it so successful.”

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.