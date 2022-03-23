BPW meeting to focus on emotional well-being

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville BPW’s April 7 meeting will be hosted by the membership committee with Maria Moore, chair, and committee members Kathy O’Dell, Delores Sleppy, Gina Wolf, and Deb Niekamp. During the month of April, anyone who joins the club will receive $10 off the $40 annual membership fee to celebrate Pay Equity Day. The program will be presented by Savana Shaltry-Stills – Owner OM Your day Yoga Studio and Heather Suerdieck CPC, ELI-MP owner Inside Out Coaching.

Savana Shaltry-Stills is a Personal Awareness Consultant who is passionate about emotional well-being and supporting others in identifying, shifting, and celebrating their emotions. She will talk about how emotions and thoughts define your day and how paying attention to feelings & emotions and implementing tools builds confidence and increases self-worth.

Heather Suerdieck, a Greenville native, holds an Associate of Science Degree in Human Resource Management/Business Management from Edison State and a Bachelor’s Degree in Non-profit/Public/Organizational Management from Bluffton University. She also holds her Professional Coaching Certification from the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching. She works with individuals, business owners, and students to unlock their passion, purpose, and dreams to take their lives to the next level. She will talk about gaming your way through personal and professional visions.

The meeting will be held at the Old Ohio Chemical Building (beside Spirit Medical) 5464 State Route 49, Greenville. Dinner will be catered by Chipotle, and cost is $15.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Greenville BPW is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, April 4 via the club’s Google doc link, which is found on the Club’s Facebook page at Greenville BPW, or email Vicki Cost at [email protected] To keep up with future events, please like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram, at GreenvilleBPW.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.