Edison State to host open house April 9

Staff report

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Guests can engage with faculty, staff, and students; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour the campus; and learn more about financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and Edison State’s two new tuition waivers: the CCP/Career-Tech and 25&UP Finish Fast waivers.

Available to 2022 high school graduates, the new CCP/Career-Tech tuition waiver covers 100 percent of the tuition cost for students who have completed at least six credit hours through College Credit Plus (CCP) with Edison State, articulated coursework, or Career-Technical Assurance Guide (CTAG).

Edison State is also assisting adults ages 25 and over with the new 25&UP Finish Fast tuition waiver. The 100 percent tuition waiver applies to any accelerated associate degree, short-term technical certificate, or one-year certificate offered in person or online.

The Open House will also include an application workshop and the following information sessions:

-How to Earn Credits While Still in School

-How to Become an Edison State Charger

-Paying for College: A Guide to Financial Aid and Scholarships

-Transferring Credits to and from Edison State

Learn more about Edison State’s Open House, view a full schedule of events, and register to attend by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/openhouse.

Now in its fifth decade of service, Edison State Community College is committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. Edison State is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is recognized with the highest order attainable by the Ohio Board of Regents. With locations in Piqua, Greenville, Eaton, and Troy, Edison State provides a Personal Experience and Rewarding Education. Visit us online at www.edisonohio.edu.