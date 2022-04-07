Gus’s Café ends successful run

Staff report

VERSAILLES —Midmark Corp. announced that it is closing Gus’s Café in Versailles on April 15 in preparation for the grand opening of its new hotel and restaurant.

The café opened in January of last year to serve the community until the new hotel, Hotel Versailles, and restaurant, Silas, were complete. It was important that the community still had a place to gather as the new hotel and restaurant were built. The new facilities are now in the final construction phase.

As the company prepares for the grand opening of Hotel Versailles, Silas, and the 1819 Room in May, Gus’s will now be dedicated to training and ramping up its workforce. The company’s hospitality team will also focus on building culture, operational excellence, and high-service levels associated with a boutique hotel and restaurant to ensure a flawless experience for its customers.

“We appreciate the opportunity to bring a variety of foods and beverages to Versailles over the last year, allowing our culinary team to showcase its talents,” Jack Olshan, managing director for Hotel Versailles said. “Our guests can now look forward to Silas and a new, state-of-the-art coffee bar and menu that will include breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner.”

Olshan continued on by thanking the community for their continued support and patience as they move toward an exciting future with the new facilieties.

All Gus’s Café gift cards will be accepted at Gus’s until April 15. After this date, they may be redeemed at Hotel Versailles and Silas.