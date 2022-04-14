A beautiful show by wonderful students

DCCA News

By Marilyn Delk

The creative work of local high school students currently filling the Anna Bier Gallery inspires joy as well as hope for the future. Local artist and art instructor Sandy Cable-Barringer, who took on the formidable task of judging the exhibit, offered this critique: “It’s a beautiful show, with all submissions worthy of an award — wonderful work by wonderful students,” adding that the show provides a positive outlook for the future of art in our community. You will undoubtedly agree with Sandy’s assessment when you visit the Gallery to take in all the wonder for yourself.

The Award for Best of Show went to Greenville junior McKenzie Presnall whose black and white “Seaside Dreams” displays remarkable understanding of artistic principles while maintaining meticulous attention to detail. The Director’s Choice Award was given to Trenton Holden, a ninth-grader at Mississinawa Valley whose startlingly life-like composite portrait of four rap artists is aptly entitled “Old School.”

Striking three-dimensional works capture attention; those earning awards include “Marble Lamp,” a dazzling light-up work gaily decorated with colorful marbles by Blake Addis, a junior at Franklin Monroe, and “Spring Vase” by Ansonia senior Connor Schmit, who crafted an impressive earth-toned vessel gracefully extending above a lovely azure blue base. A cute and quirky “Angler Fish” created by F-M sophomore Tyler Miller will evoke smiles with its glowing originality.

Samantha Frey, Greenville 11th-grader, produced a lovely scene using torn paper evocatively entitled “A Walk In the Park” to earn first place among mixed media creations. A playful stained glass “Sea Horse” afloat in a sea of blue by Greenville senior Julia Herron and “The Voyage,” a serene scene depicting a sailboat on the sea at sunset created with torn paper by Mackenzie Presnall placed second and third respectively in this category.

Several fascinating images earned ribbons in Digital Art, including “Mushrooms,” a thought-provoking, intriguing work by Brittany Ashbaugh, an Arcanum senior. M-V sophomore Kaden Mote’s exhilarating image of a hawk with wings defiantly extended above shackled legs entitled “Captively Free,” and “The Eyes Are the Mirror to the Soul,” an intriguing closeup photograph of a bespectacled young man by Kerri Miller, a senior at F-M, complete the award winners in this category.

“Reflections” by M-V junior Lillian Severance earned praise for its originality as well as delightful subject matter to gain first place in Paintings. Second place was given to a compelling piece by Cheyanne Hartsock, a Greenville senior, who gracefully rendered spirited multi-hued horses in “Colored Spirit,” while Greenville junior Alexus Nelson earned third with her riveting pointillist “Sun and Moon,” a painting that invites further examination and interpretation.

First place award for Drawing went to Lydia Mikesell, a senior at F-M, whose portrait of Johnny Cash entitled “Back to the Good Old Days” captures the spirit as well as the look of the music icon. Versailles sophomore Montana Pulfer drew an enticing portrait of young actor and heart throb “Louis Partridge,” to come in second, and Zoe Enochs, a Greenville junior, placed third with her meticulously drawn scratch art “Bees.”

Honorable mention was given to these diverse pieces: Greenville 11th-grader Erin Leensvaart’s colorful pastel portrait of an appealing “Parrot,” a brilliantly shaded drawing of a human “Skull” by Aaron Fourman, an Arcanum senior, and a remarkably well-constructed stained glass image, “The Giver of Life” by Chloe Good, a senior at Greenville. This list of prize winners does not include all the works worthy of your attention. Anna Bier Gallery Director CeCelia Rice expressed her pride in our community’s abundance of artistic talent, and says that her only regret is having to leave much excellent work behind.

Additionally, Ms. Rice is grateful to Ray and Bettye Laughlin and Park National Bank, the sponsors of the High School Art Show, whose financial support helped make possible the cash awards given to top prize winners. The Anna Bier Gallery also receives support from Gallery memberships, which help sustain the Gallery’s operation within Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall. The Gallery is open Sundays from 12 noon until 2 p.m. For more information or to access to the Gallery at other times, contact Ms. Rice at [email protected] or 937-564-7568.

Marilyn Delk is the former executive director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at [email protected]