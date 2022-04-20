Greenville man arrested for aggravated burglary

Staff report

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man was arrested for burglary after breaking in to an elderly tenant’s apartment Tuesday.

On April 19 at 12:25 p.m. the Greenville Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of West Fourth Street in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival and after investigation, it was found that Jesse M. Cheadle, 31, forced his way into an apartment. The elderly tenant of the apartment returned home as Cheadle was leaving.

An elderly witness to the incident also suffered a minor injury after being thrown to the ground by the suspect. Cheadle was located and arrested by officers as he was attempting to leave the area.

Officers charged Cheadle with aggravated burglary. He was on parole through the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and is a repeat violent offender.

This case remains under investigation by law enforcement.