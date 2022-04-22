A life cycle is the cycle of life

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Life begins at fertilization in vegetation, animals, and humans. Life, however, has no definite period, meaning it can end at any point. Life can terminate any time during its development or after being viable for years. All living things die, that is the cycle of life.

Everything has its own unique cycle within the world, such as the movement of the planets, the rhythm of the ocean tides, and the earth’s series of seasons.

Besides the life cycle explained as birth, growth, maturity, death, there are also peaks and valleys, highs and lows, victories and defeats. All of life has struggles. As people we want our lives to be problem free, accident free, and disease free. Politicians, engineers, scientists, and doctors all work on keeping humankind safe, happy, and well, but it remains elusive. They don’t fail simply because they are not the creator of life, but because struggles are part of our life cycle.

As the saying goes “What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. So where will the strength come from if we are not faced with conflict, struggles, and challenges? These are not just words, consider the body builder. He/she knows that to build muscle mass and strength the muscle must be pushed to the limit allowing the muscles to be broken down and upon their recovery they will be made stronger and larger.

Life’s challenges and sufferings are to our spirit what weightlifting is to the body. Surrender is to the Christian what rest is to the bodybuilder. In both cases the down time makes us stronger. Sometimes we are strengthened in body, other times we are strengthened in character and always we are to be strengthened in faith. Where does our strength come from? Those who know the bible know the answer, but all of us are continually called to a deeper trust, and long for the peace, which surpasses all understanding.

Sure, we can continue to strive on making this world a better place, but this world will never be without death, sorrow, and pain. We are merely finite humans. But be not afraid; no, rather keep the faith. Remember we have been told if they have persecuted Him, they will persecute us also. Yes, we are only travelers, unsettled at best, borrowing all that we have for a time never knowing when or in what manner we will cease.

So be a warrior by facing life and all its challenges, building alliances, sharing your gifts, finding gratitude in the everything, forgiving others, forgetting past transgressions, and loving life and all within.

“Fire is the test of gold; adversity, of strong men.” ~Martha Graham

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” ~Khalil Gibran

“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” ~Ernest Hemmingway

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, April 23, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 9 to 11 a.m.

Saturday, April 23, Smothered Pork Chops at the Ansonia American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry-out. Open to the public.

Sunday, April 24, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 25, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Tuesday and Wednesday, April 26 and 27, Pickleball at Ward Park in Versailles from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Weather permitting. Questions can be directed to Larry Hemmelgarn at 937-417-7928.

Thursday, April 28, Bid Euchre Night downstairs in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker beginning at 7 p.m. Open to the Public

Saturday, April 30, Food trucks and vendors will be in the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., anticipating Mother’s Day Sales. (Please do not forget the local “brick and mortar” businesses that exist year-round — not just a few hours on a given day — supporting the community, employing people, and paying city, state, and school taxes. They have specials going on during this time too.)

Saturday, May 7, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or you may contact Justin May (937-423-1824) to make special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles

Happy birthday wishes to Fr. James Duell, Fr. David Vincent, Fr. Gene Vonderhaar, Ruby Hayes, Donna Grillot, Emily Clark, Sabrina Leach, Sue Mohler, Jerry Chrisman, Lauren Flory, Jenn Wysocki, Kregg Litten, Tim Miller, Renee Seibert, Karen Mescher, Joyce Kittel, Hayden Shields, Lori Ricketts, Matt Monnin, Dan Franks, Ethan Shields, Kami Schmitmeyer, Sol Bulcher, Krystal Lewis, Roger Bowersock, Darin Whittington, Brian Henry, Nichole Frantz, Julie Magoto, Randy Magoto, Ed Larson, Sheila Didier, Melisa Heitkamp, Ed Monnin, Nic Zumberger, Hillary Monnin, Bambi McClure, Bethany Jones, Jude Collins, Bob Buxton, Wesley Bruns, Joe Taylor, Sandy Noggle, as their birthdays approach, as well as, anniversary wishes to Laura and Ron Turner (15), Tiffany and Chad Potter (18), Jenni and Steve Shields (20), Jeanne and Dennis Johnson (24), Renee and Wade Barga (26), Tami and Steve Shrock (31), Stacy and Fred Poeppelman (34), Sylvia and Larry Henry (44), Cyndi and Dave Bey (50), Donna and Glenn Monnin (53), and Connie and Ted Schmitmeyer (56). If I missed anyone, feel free to contact me.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Keith Brown (57), Douglas Custenborder (67), Clarissa Barhorst (93), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, look for the positive when dealing with an event or issue causing strife in your life. Problems can often help us learn new things and it is usually possible for something good to come out of a tough situation. Remember the gem cannot be polished without friction, nor man perfected without trials. Therefore, make optimism and resilience your superpowers and share them

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits.