Band receives superior state rating

Arcanum News for the week of May 2, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The Arcanum High School Band was awarded a Superior Rating (I) at State Band Contest this past Friday, April 29 at Wright State University. Congratulations Mrs. Marsh-Myers and members of the Arcanum Senior High Band! What a fantastic way to finish concert band season of the school year!

Arcanum’s Brick Street Block party is set for August 12 and 13. Here’s a few exciting updates – Clark Mason will play on Saturday night of the festival! Organizers are still looking for 3 to 4 food trucks for this years’ event. Please contact Victoria at SRL-Troutwine insurance with any questions, donations, or if you would like to volunteer. You can email Victoria at [email protected] or call at 937-692-8310.

A fundraising benefit for resident Mike Jackson is being planned for Friday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 12 midnight, casino games will start at 4 p.m. The benefit will be held at the Arcanum VFW with a silent auction, 50/50, and Monte Carlo Private event to raise funds for Mike’s medical bills during his cancer battle. Presale of tickets are $10 per person, please contact April at 937-467-6002 or Jennifer at 937-564-7124, or purchase them at the VFW. Organizers are also accepting donations for door prizes, table sponsors, etc. Please share the info and give one of his daughters a call with questions. Organizers state the more the merrier as they try to show their Dad how many lives, he has made an impact on during his lifetime. Their motto is “In this Family No one Fights Alone.”

On May 12 at 7 p.m. the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host Todd Clemmons to talk about the Dayton & Union Railroad. Some people never lose their love and fascination for trains. This is true for many people in Arcanum and neighboring communities where trains came through several times a day. Guest, Todd Clemmons, realizes the era of people remembering the importance trains were to the prosperity of their villages is ending. With that in mind, Todd is compiling information about the D&U Railroad line which came through Arcanum and neighboring communities. Todd will share his vision for a book and give historical overview of the D&U. The program will be open for those in attendance to tell their memories and stories. The AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street in Arcanum.

Van Buren Township Memorial Services will be held at Abbottsville Cemetery on May 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with the Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Please note Memorial Services are being held one week early this year to accommodate local high school graduations. The cemetery is located at 4135 State Route 49.

Twin Township Memorial Services will be held at Ithaca Cemetery on May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Greenville High School NJROTC members and Arcanum High School band members performing the services. The address will be presented by Larry Harter, member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. Please note Memorial Services are being held one week early this year to accommodate local high school graduations. The cemetery is located at 711 State Route 503.

On Sunday, May 22, the Arcanum High School Band will be hosting its fifth annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse, 310 North Main Street. A showroom will be set up at the old gym with dozens of name-brands, top-quality products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Beautyrest” mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. We offer all sizes, all price ranges and delivery. Mattresses are made to order and available a few weeks after the sale. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the band. Custom Fundraising Solutions of Cincinnati will help the group with the mattress sale.

Congratulations to Arcanum Elementary, Butler Middle School and Arcanum High School for the recent designation of “Purple Star Schools.” The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.

“All things seem possible in May.” ~Edwin Way Teale

“May, more than any other month of the year, wants us to feel most alive.” ~Fennel Hudson

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.