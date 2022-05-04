Edison State’s president announces plan to retire

Staff report

PIQUA — On April 27, Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson met in executive session with the Board of Trustees of the college to announce her intent to retire by June 2023. While no action was taken, the board discussed transition options, including the process of hiring a new president and the overlap time between Dr. Larson and the next president.

The Chairman of the Edison State Board of Trustees, Jim Oda, stated, “Dr. Larson’s announcement to retire creates mixed emotions. We greatly appreciate her leadership and vision but understand her desire for retirement.”

Larson said, “The faculty, staff, and students of Edison State have supported and inspired me from my first day on the job. The Trustees of the College have fueled the outstanding growth and success of Edison State with diligence and attention. The generosity of our Foundation and community donors demonstrated faith in my vision for Edison State. You could not ask for a better working environment than I have experienced at Edison State.”

Larson was hired in July 2015 as the fifth president of Edison State and the first female president of the college. During her tenure as president, Edison State experienced more than 50 percent growth in enrollment, planned and constructed the Robinson Student Career Center, opened two new campuses in Troy and Eaton, developed innovative workforce partnerships and best practices, and created a premier model of College Credit Plus student service with great success. Larson was also named one of the most influential female executives in the region for four consecutive years.

In a letter sent to Edison staff on April 28, Larson assured colleagues the Edison State Board of Trustees is “sensitive to the concerns and questions that arise with a change in leadership, and they will have more details regarding the replacement process to share within the next couple of months.” Larson continued, “I am leaving with the knowledge that the college has a clear direction, a strong leadership team, and dedicated Foundation, business, and community partners that position Edison State for great success.”

Larson shared a look into her personal plans following her well-deserved retirement. “At the end of next year, Len and I plan to move to Bridgeport, W. Va., where we have some property and look forward to building a retirement home. I look forward to working with all [Edison colleagues] over the next months to create opportunities and energy around this next phase for Edison State Community College,” Larson concluded.