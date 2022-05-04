Holiday Inn Express celebrates grand re-opening

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Holiday Inn Express, located at 1195 E. Russ Road in Greenville, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand re-opening on Monday, May 2. The hotel has been completely renovated, and each of its 65 newly remodeled rooms is furnished with a microwave, refrigerator, and a Keurig coffee maker.

In addition to the indoor pool, and fitness room, a 15-person conference room will soon be available.

“We also were approved to start construction on our spa room, with a jacuzzi,” said Sam Patel, President of Holiday Inn Express in Greenville.

Holiday Inn Express offers several other amenities, including a hot breakfast buffet, and outdoor patio with grill. According to Patel, along with General Manager Rami Rangam, there is the possibility of collaborating with a food truck, and adding music to enhance the patio experience in warm months. The hotel has obtained a liquor license, so beer and wine will be available for purchase, as well.

The property’s previous owners were friends of Patel’s, and according to his wife, Komal, they had visited many times in the past several years.

“We came here often, and we knew it was a good place,” she stated.

Many prominent citizens attended the event. Andrea Jordan, and David Warner, of the Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) were pleased to see new accommodations available for performers visiting the area.

“Entertainers are surprised to drive through all these cornfields, and then see our (Henry St. Clair) Memorial Hall, and I think they’ll be surprised with this as well,” Warner said of the refurbished hotel.

Carrisa Edwards, of Jack’s Cabin Restaurant, provided elegant hors d’oeurves and refreshments for the festivities, including fruit in fluted cups, cocktail shrimp, veggies, and dessert bites.

For more information, or to book a room, call 937-548-1328, or visit www.holidayinnexpress.com.

