Wright Bros. Aero exec to head air show

Kevin Franklin, president of Wright Brothers Aero speaks following his introduction as the new executive director of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. Wright Bros. Aero, based at the Dayton International Airport have been involved with the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show for decades. Franklin was introduced by air show Chairman of the Board Scott Buchanan during a Wednesday press conference at the Wright Bros. hanger. The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show will take place on July 30-31 at the Dayton International Airport.