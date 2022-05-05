Thank you for passing Ansonia School levy

On behalf of the Ansonia Local School Board of Education and Administration, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the voters of our district for your support on the passage of the Permanent Improvement Levy. By definition these funds can only be used for the maintenance of buildings, grounds and purchases with a life of five years or more.

Your continued support for the students and staff of Ansonia Local Schools will allow us to continue to provide a first-class education in a great instructional environment. It is our commitment to you to spend wisely for the benefit of each and every student.

Again, thank you for your continued support.

Jim Atchley, Superintendent

Ansonia Local Schools

