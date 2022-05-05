Versailles FFA Greenhouse to host Open House Sale May 7

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Versailles FFA will conduct its 11th Annual Greenhouse Open House. The Open House will consist of door prizes, plant sales and special discounts as well as refreshments. Special activities will be planned for children who attend the open house.

Specials include buy three perennials, get one free; $1 hanging baskets; and $1 off full flats.

A wide variety of plants will be available including annuals, perennials, vegetables, melons, herbs, and potted plants.

The greenhouse is now open and will remain open through May 27 while supplies last. Hours are 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Closed May 5 and 6 due to the State FFA Convention.) Location is on the west side of Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Road, close to the auditorium.

For questions, please email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or Taylor Bergman at [email protected]