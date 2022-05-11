Poultry Days Parade applications due May 21

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles Poultry Days is still excepting parade applications.

Poultry Days will offer two parades with the Grand Parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 and the Antique Car Parade on Sunday, June 12.

All registration for the Grand Parade will be online at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Awards will be given for Junior Civic, Senior Civic, Commercial, Theme Award, Queen’s Trophy, Mayor’s Trophy and Chairman’s Choice. The deadline for registering for the Grand Parade is May 21.

The Grand Parade is organized from Volunteers from the Versailles Volunteer Fire Dept. Email [email protected] with any questions about the Grand Parade.

The 2022 festival theme is “Just One More.” Just one more delicious chicken dinner, just one more ride, one more game of Ultimate or maybe just one more song. The board hit on this theme while tearing down last year’s festival.

“We seemed to be hearing it from visitors, volunteers and board members. It was a natural theme for the 2022 festival,” Festival Chairman Dereck Smith said.

As usual, floats of all kinds are welcome to participate.

The Antique Car Parade will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 2:30 p.m. Registration for this parade is $10 and will be at the corner of Ward and South Center streets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the day of the event.

The parade will be preceded by an antique vehicle display which will be held on South Center Street adjacent to the festival grounds. Entrants will receive a chicken dinner ticket and parade plaque.

Vehicles must be at least 20 years old. In addition to antique cars and trucks, space will be reserved for antique tractors. Details for the Antique Car Parade can be found at VersaillesPoultryDays.com or email [email protected]