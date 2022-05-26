CAP holding Community Action Day picnic May 26

Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman (left, front) and Larry Holmes (right, front) sign a proclamation declaring May 2022 as Community Action Month. Joining the commissioners were Community Action Partnership Assistant Director Carol Littman (left, back) and CAP CEO and President Lisa Stempler (right, back). CAP’s Community Action Day Picnic will be held Friday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shelter House 4 in Greenville City Park. The community is invited to attend to learn about CAP tools and resources.