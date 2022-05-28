Unhappy with Ukraine solicitation

I had my hopes up when the Tecumseh notice took up the header on the Daily Advocate on Tuesday, but then that Ukraine flag was back the next day. How long is this going to go on? They already took over $40 billion in our tax dollars. The endless solicitations are annoying. I’ll hazard a guess that you never ran the American flag at the top of your paper every day, when our troops were being killed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Why is Ukraine more important than our own citizens? I’m just thankful we have a Congressman representing this district with some common sense, who voted no on these aid packages. Thanks, Mr. Warren Davidson. Now you get your priorities straight, please and thank you.

Sid Peckerington

Greenville, Ohio

Viewpoints expressed in Letters to the Editor are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse the viewpoints contained therein. To email a letter to the editor, please include your first and last name, city of residence, phone number, as well as your letter, to [email protected]