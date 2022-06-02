Downtown Farmers Market returns June 4

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market returns Saturday, June 4, in front of the Darke County Commissioners Office on the corner of South Broadway Street and Fourth Street.

The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Greenville National Bank, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and runs through October 8.

More than 20 vendors are registered for this year’s market and will be selling a variety of homemade and homegrown products ranging from crafts, baked goods, honey, flowers, bath products, knitted items, pet treats and more.

“The Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market is a great way to start your Saturday morning with a variety of wonderful items to choose from. And what better setting than our beautiful downtown?,” said Greg Billing, Executive Director of Main Street Greenville. “After visiting the Farmers’ Market, enjoy lunch downtown and shopping our collection of small businesses. It’s a great way to support small business owners.”

Vendors interested in participating in the Downtown Greenville Farmers’ Market can visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org/farmers-market for an application. The Farmers’ Market can also be followed at www.facebook.com/downtowngreeenvillefarmersmarket. Contact Main Street Greenville with any questions at 937-548-4998 or [email protected]