71st annual Versailles Poultry Days this weekend

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days will be celebrated June 10 to 12 with a theme of “Just One More.” Just one more Dinner, Just one more Ride, Just one more Song. This theme is inspired by the many comments from festival goers over the years. Last year, the festival reached new heights with sales of 35,500 dinners, and all signs are this year won’t be any different. The chicken and supplies necessary to fuel this barbecue are measured in semi loads as we prepare for what might be the largest barbecue in the world.

The festival will offer a wide variety of activities throughout the weekend, and so much chicken.

The drive thru and walk thru chicken lines located at 359 S. Center Street, Versailles will offer individual dinners. These lines open at 3:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. Sunday. All “chicken” questions should be sent to [email protected]

The Grand Parade will be held at 11 a.m. on June 11. The Antique Car Cruise will be held at 2:30 p.m. on June 12, with a display on South Center Street starting at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required for the Grand Parade, while registration for the Antique Car Parade will begin at 10 am at the corner of S. Center and W. Ward Streets. The flag raising ceremony involving the VFW, High School Band, and elected officials will be at 1 p.m. on June 11.

The festival will offer amusement rides, games, and much more. The 5k Run/Walk proceeds benefit Versailles athletics. 5k registration will extend to the morning of the event, which begins at 8 am, June 11. FREE Kiddie Tractor Pull, FREE FFA Petting Zoo, FREE Chicken Eating Contest, and FREE Entertainment all weekend.

Social Tent entertainment includes Tricky Dick & The Cover Ups, Brother Believe Me, Eight Ball, Act 3, The Hammer Jockeys and Saw Creek. The Social Tent will offer beverages from The Winery at Versailles, MillerCoors, Anheuser-Busch and Moeller Brew Barn. Better yet there is NO PRICE increase from last year and outdoor seating has been EXPANDED again this year.

Congratulations to Ultimate Frisbee which celebrates its 40th year in Versailles. The weekend’s tournament will include 50 teams from throughout the United States and a match between Team USA and Team Canada. These teams will compete June 11th at 5pm inside the track on the festival grounds. Admission is FREE as these two teams sharpen their skills before competing in the World Games later this summer.

The vendor area will host a large selection of vendors and a NEW charity sale benefiting local scholarships. Other activities include Cornhole Tournament, Chuckaluck, Flower Show, K of C Bingo, Cake & Egg Show, Art & Photography Show, and of course, the Miss Chick, and Little Miss Poultry Days pageants.

The Poultry Days Board is committed to offering a festival that celebrates our community and welcomes visitors. Visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com for the festival schedule and event details. Get live updates by following Poultry Days on Facebook. Send questions to [email protected]