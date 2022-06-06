UCJSHS announces 2022 grad scholarships

Staff report

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior Senior High School held its commencement exercises Friday evening, June 3, in the high school gymnasium. The class of 2022 graduated 59 students.

Scholarships, grants, military education benefits, etc. amounted to a total of $566,293, to further the education of the applicable graduates. This included $169,925 from 89 local scholarships. The following graduates received scholarships at the Senior Reception on Thursday, June 2nd.

Christina Sowinski was the valedictorian of Union City High School Class of 2022. She received the Perry Valedictorian Award, Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Finalist, Class of 1983, UC Athletic Boosters, Wanda Mann, Wesley United Methodist Church, Delta Theta Tau-Lambda Chapter, David E. Hyre Memorial, Gloria Godfrey-Larry Wasson, and Claire Lynch Scholarships. She plans to attend Purdue University, and major in Planetary Science.

Carlee Rismiller was the salutatorian of Union City High School Class of 2022. She received the Lady Indian-Larry Wilson Memorial, Class of 1983, National Honor Society “Make a Difference,” Sigma Phi Gamma, Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Thomas E. Leahey Leadership Award, Jason Rickert Memorial, Adelsperger Family Endowment, Dr. Dianna K. Wolfe Memorial, Delta Theta Tau – Myrtle M. Adelsperger Memorial, Doris Mendenhall Memorial, VFW – Ron Moore Memorial, John D. Wilson, and David L. & Carol F. Young Character Scholarship Award. She plans to attend IU Bloomington to major in either Biology or Chemistry.

Mark Brown received the Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Harry & June Loy, James Moorman, American Legion, and Randolph County Ag Days Scholarships. He will be attending Ball State University.

Danubia Marleny Bustillo Sierra received the Bertie Teegarden Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend Ivy Tech.

Mariah Claywell received the Lady Indians-Larry Wilson Memorial, Class of 1983, UC Athletic Boosters, Alumni, Melissa D. “Missy” Lee Memorial, Lawrence Family, Gene & Roberta Bennett Scholarship Fund, and Claudia Wise. She will be attending Bethel College.

Adrian Corona-Lara received the Class of 1956 Scholarship. He will be attending Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

Camden Downey received the Class of 1983, Tony Puccini Memorial, UC Rotary Kim Peterson Memorial, Alumni, Steve Hinshaw Humanitarian Award, Kellie Stephen & Dave Furby Memorial, Wanda Mann, and Clyde & Sarah Alice Wise Scholarships. He plans to attend Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Hannah Fischer received the Alumni, Class of 1983, Tony Puccini Memorial, and John D. Wilson Scholarships. She will be attending Ivy Tech.

Braydon Hoggatt received the Alumni, Class of 1983, Wesley United Methodist Church, John & Prudie Schmidt Broadcasting Award, Randolph Eastern Classroom Teachers Association Memorial, and the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships. He plans to attend Manchester University.

Cale Jefferis received the Lawrence Family, and St. Vincent Randolph Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships. He is undecided at this time.

Hailee Jones received the Class of 1983, Harry & June Loy, and John D. Wilson Scholarships. She plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College.

Malachi Levesque received the Class of 1983, and Norman “Red” Young Memorial Scholarships. He will be attending the University of Northwestern Ohio.

Emily Livingston received the Lady Indians-Larry Wilson Memorial, Class of 1983, National Honor Society – Senior Member, Randy Players, Alumni, Dellarose Sickels, Edith Winn, and Jan Chenoweth Scholarships. She will be attending IU Bloomington.

Lyndsee Mills received the Alumni – Gertrude Brady Memorial, Class of 1983, Stephen Family, Class of 1970, Chet Mock Memorial, Citizens State Bank, Bill & Mary Lou Fulk Memorial, Tri Kappa – Winchester Alpha Phi Chapter, and John D. Wilson Scholarships. She plans to attend Ball State University.

Brandy Neal received the Class of 1983 Scholarship. She plans to pursue a career in the Arts.

Aron Penny received the Class of 1983, and Jammie Michael-Inspiring Randolph County Scholarship. He plans to attend Northern Kentucky University.

Nathan Ruiz received the Randolph County Ag Days Scholarship. He is undecided at this time.

Andrea Sanders received the Lady Indians-Larry Wilson, Tony Puccini Memorial, and Martha Goodman Scholarships. She plans to attend Ball State University.

Antoni Velasquez received the Class of 1983, Elijah Hatton Memorial, and James Moorman Scholarships. He plans to attend Ivy Tech.