Etheringtons celebrate 50 years

Arcanum News for the week of June 6, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Happy Golden Anniversary to Gloria (Stutz) and Jim Etherington! Jim and Gloria will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 17. They were married at Trinity United Methodist Church in Arcanum. They have three sons: Mike (Jenni) of Pickerington, Bryan (Miranda) of New Carlisle, and Mark (Jill) of Arcanum. They also are the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren: Ashton, Braylen, Myles, Adaline, Cohen, Bryce, Savannah, Harlow, and Azalya. Congratulations on fifty years of unforgettable moments!

“If These Stones Could Talk” will be presented on July 9 at 9 a.m. by the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in a cemetery walk at Ithaca Cemetery on State Route 503. Come hear first hand accounts of our early settlers and residents of Ithaca, Arcanum and Twin Township. You never know who might pop up during the stroll but the planned guests are a Justice of the Peace, Ithaca’s Founder, a wood worker, Revolutionary War soldier and his wife, a local shop keeper, and the local doctor. Bring a lawn chair as they will be moving stone to stone to hear first hand accounts. July 16 will serve as a rain date if needed.

On August 13 at 10 a.m., the AWTHS will host another topic of the 1959 Fire of the Weisenbarger Building. This building housed the Arcanum Public Library, Post Office, Arcanum Lockers, and Clark Hardware. This building stood on the ground where the parking lot is now between Fourman’s Variety Store and Belle Foile Tanning. Did you know that 8,000 books went up in flames that night? Did you know that this fire is why our current Post Office building was built? Did you know that many residents stored meat in the lockers and lost everything? Join them to learn more about the day and share your memories. The conversation with start when the first fire siren sounded. Please bring photos, newspapers articles and any memorabilia for viewing that will help tell the store of the fire and what followed. The AWTHS is preserving the history of Arcanum and surrounding area through the memories you share.

Next week Arcanum will be busy with the community garage sales. Don’t forget to stop by 123 West George Street for the AWTHS sale! They will open at 5 p.m. on June 15 and also be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 16 and 17. You’ll be sure to find a good bargain or two! For a complete list of garage sales in town, visit the Village of Arcanum website. Local resident, Stephanie Harshbarger has volunteered to combine a list for everyone.

It will be Christmas in July at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 23. The ladies of IBC will be hosting their first ever Christmas Tea. You don’t want to miss this event! There will be special music, delicious foods to taste and enjoy, a photobooth plus a devotional message! The committee so looks forward to being able to finally present this event after having to cancel due to COVID in prior years! If you have any questions, please feel free to message or call Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum.

Looking to volunteer? Here are two excellent organizations that are looking for some new members. If you are looking for a way to get involved with an organization that helps support the athletic programs of Arcanum Butler schools, please consider the Arcanum Trojans Athletic Boosters. As another school year wraps up, the Arcanum Athletic Boosters would like to thank everyone that helped out with fundraisers and concession stand work during this school year! Being able to offer these two money making opportunities is what allows our organization to give back to the athletes and the athletic programs at our school. Assisting with uniform costs, contributing to larger projects such as track renovation and the new addition to the school and providing scholarships for athletes at Arcanum are just a few of the ways the Boosters program helps out! They want to congratulate this year’s scholarship recipients: Tyler Pfahler, Chase Werling, Eliza Smith and Taylor Gray. Best wishes as you move onto your next adventure!

The Arcanum Alumni Association is also looking for new members, especially those alumni who will be celebrating the 50th or 25th anniversary of their graduation, 1973 and 1998. If you are a member of this class and would like to get involved in putting next year’s event together and finding out how scholarships are awarded, please feel free to contact Vickie Rhodehamel, Chairperson or Denise Swabb, Treasurer. This year the alumni association was able to present five $1,000 scholarships to Daniel Albright, Ellie Fout, Ryan Martin, Isabella O’Daniel, and Ezekiel Wright. Have some questions or would like to talk about being a volunteer? Call Vickie at 937-423-3763 or Denise at 937-459-9081.

The 133rd AHS Commencement was held on Saturday, May 28. The commencement speaker was alumnus, Major Candice D. (Cleere) Schubbe, Esq., DAF, a member of the class of 1999. Valedictorians were Tyler Pfahler, Jorie McDermott, Isabella O’Daniel, Ezekial Wright, Eliza Smith, and Chad Pitzer. Salutatorians were Ryan Martin, Madelyn Fearon, Ian Baker, and Andrea Garrison. The class motto picked by the senior class is a quote by Winston Churchill, “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is courage to continue that counts.”

