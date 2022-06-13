Brown announces more than $830,000 to improve airports in southwest Ohio

Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 9, 2022, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded three grants totaling $836,623 to county governments and airport authorities located in Southwest Ohio. The funds will be used to help make repairs to airports and their critical infrastructure.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” said Brown. “These investments will provide airports in Southwest Ohio with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and support the local economy for years to come.”

DOT funds include:

• $426,712 grant to the Darke County Board of Commissioners to support the Darke County Airport. The project intends to reconstruct the existing terminal building to allow for the efficient movement of passengers and baggage.

• $274,911 grant to the City of Middletown to support the Middletown Regional/Hook Field Airport. The project intends to expand the existing south terminal apron to meet the Federal Aviation Administration standards.

• $135,000 grant to the Warren County Airport Authority & Board of Commissioners to support the Warren County/John Lane Field Airport. The project intends to install a type III P/T automated weather-observing system to enhance the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations.

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS) through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security and environmental impact. More information about the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program can be found here.