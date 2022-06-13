MVVM to offer coffee with Veteran Advisor Ratermann July 6

Staff report

TROY — On July 6, The Miami Valley Veterans Museum presents “Edison State Supports Military Veterans.” by Joe Ratermann, Career Pathways Advisor, Veterans Services at Edison State Community College.

Mr. Ratermann has been Legal Advisor, Joint Special Operations Task Force –Gulf Cooperation Council. Retired from U.S. Armed Forces, U.S.ARMY JAGCORPS, Joe holds many other distinguished positions in service to the United States.

Join fellow veterans at 9AM, Wednesday, July 6, for Tim Horton Coffee and donuts provided by Museum partner, the Miami County Veterans Services.

One of Joe Ratermann’s missions is support of military veterans at Edison State with free tuition for students 25 and older, plus several short term training programs.

Mr Ratermann will also share the honor of Edison State’s recognition with the Collegiate Purple Star Award

Edison State Community College was recognized with a Collegiate Purple Star Award during a virtual Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) event held on Thursday, May 26.

“The support services provided for military-connected students through Edison State’s Office of Veterans Services help ease the transition into higher education and set them on a path to career success. Edison State is a worthy recipient of this first-ever Collegiate Purple Star designation,” according to Chancellor Randy Gardner.

Meet Joe Ratermann and hear his passion for fellow veterans at 9AM, Wednesday, July 6, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. 25A, Troy, Ohio. 937-332-885 or miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.