Riffle named Greenville CSD Teacher of Year

By Susan Dankworth

K-2 Principal, Greenville Elementary

GREENVILLE — This spring, Tammie Riffle was announced as the 2022 Greenville City Schools Teacher of the Year.

Riffle has been working for Greenville City Schools for 36 years. During that time, she has served as a home instructor, adult basic education instructor, corrections facility instructor, sixth grade and high school special education teacher, art teacher, computer teacher, and past cheerleading advisor. She is most recently known for her role as a first grade teacher (nine years), second grade teacher (16 years), and a literacy collaborative coach (the past 10 years).

Riffle retired in 2020 but decided to return to Greenville Elementary School this past school year, saying, “I just wasn’t ready to stop teaching children to read!” She currently works with two other literacy coaches who serve roughly 30 teachers and intervention specialists and provide small group learning for many students in grades K through two. Over the past few years, Riffle has also contributed to her school’s vertical alignment by providing literacy guidance between grades two and three and serving as a mentor coach for reading in grades three and four. For the past several years, Tammie has also taken on the responsibility of facilitating the Greenville Elementary Summer School program. She recruits teachers, collaborates with administration on curriculum materials, takes the lead on developing the student priority list, and actually teaches summer school as well. She is a leader within the RTI (response to intervention) team in grades K-2 and works tirelessly to provide training and expertise for our teachers on a continual basis.

This amazing role model and supporter for Greenville City Schools is also incredibly humble. After being named Teacher of the Year, Riffle said, “I was definitely surprised! I truly love what I do and am dedicated to making sure our students leave each year with several tools to make them successful readers.”