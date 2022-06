Graham Karns finished strong in Darke County Parks’ (DCP) inaugural Raptor Run 5K at Shawnee Prairie Preserve in Greenville. Nearly 100 runners and walkers participated, completing a 3.1-mile course along trails, through fields and woods. DCP Naturalist Mitchell Pence, along with a raptor ambassador, cheered on racers in the final stretch. Proceeds from the 5K registration and t-shirt sales will benefit DCP’s raptor education program.