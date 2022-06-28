Third Annual Children’s Parade July 4

Arcanum News for the week of June 27, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

This year Arcanum Preservation Society will be offering hamburgers and hotdogs for a donation at their annual 4th of July celebration in Ivester Park. Bring the family to the park for lunch and then stay to cheer the kids on during our Third Annual Children’s Parade. Please note that registration starts at 12 noon, Parade Lineup at 12:45 p.m. and the parade starts at 1 p.m.

All money raised helps support ongoing restoration of the Arcanum Opera House.

Gordon Grace/St. Matthew Worship will be held at Ivester Park in Arcanum on Sunday morning, July 3! (There will be no Worship at Grace in Ithaca.) We will begin at 10 a.m. in Shelter 1. Please bring your own lawn chairs and if desired, bring food and stay for the picnic.

“If These Stones Could Talk” will be presented on July 9 at 9 a.m. by the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society in a cemetery walk at Ithaca Cemetery on State Route 503. Come hear first-hand accounts of our early settlers and residents of Ithaca, Arcanum and Twin townships. You never know who might pop up during the stroll but the planned guests are a Justice of the Peace, Ithaca’s Founder, a wood worker, Revolutionary War soldier and his wife, a local shop keeper, and the local doctor. Bring a lawn chair as they will be moving stone to stone to hear first-hand accounts. July 16 will serve as a rain date if needed.

It will be Christmas in July at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, July 23. The ladies of IBC will be hosting their first ever Christmas Tea. You don’t want to miss this event! There will be special music, delicious foods to taste and enjoy, a photobooth plus a devotional message! The committee so looks forward to being able to finally present this event after having to cancel due to COVID in prior years! If you have any questions, please feel free to message or call Vickie Rhodehamel at 937/423-3763. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum.

Don’t forget Free Cone Mondays this summer at Picnic’s Pizza. Several local businesses who LOVE this community have partnered with Picnic’s Pizza again this year to sponsor Free Cone Monday beginning June 6 through Aug. 28. Stop by Picnic’s Pizza between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to receive a free ice cream cone. No purchase necessary. Stay a while and enjoy some fun yard games (weather permitting) in the grassy area between Picnic’s and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. Have a great summer!

Veteran’s Park Farmers Market is open every Saturday at 9 a.m. Vendors and buyers are needed. Be sure to come and support the market. There is no fee for selling and no registration is needed. Welcome to another summer of buying and selling produce, plants, crafts, and etcetera.

New this year at the Brick Street Party in August – Little Miss & Mr. Brick Street. SRL-Troutwine Insurance is so excited to have partnered with Pre-K Outside the Box to bring you the First Annual Little Miss & Mr. Brick Street pageant on Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. on the Veteran’s Park Stage. To register children ages 3 to 5 for the pageant: https://prekoutsidethebox.com/?page_id=1164 .

The Arcanum Athletic Department is excited to announce the hiring of Coach Matt Macy as the new head coach of the Arcanum Football program. Coach Macy, a 1996 graduate of Arcanum High School, and who played collegiate football at the University of Dayton, has 21 years of coaching experience and is passionate about coming back to his alma mater to lead The Arcanum Trojan Football Program!

As we celebrate the 4th of July with your festive red, white and blue desserts and your awesome barbecue menu, here are some famous quotes to honor America’s birthday.

“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” ~Abraham Lincoln

“We’re blessed with the opportunity to stand for something, for liberty and fairness. And these are things worth fighting for, worth devoting our lives to.” ~Ronald Reagan

“You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July 4th, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle, but with family picnics where kids throw frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy, and the flies die from happiness.” ~Erma Bombeck

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected]