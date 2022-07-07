947 Creations and Crafts holds ribbon cutting

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Jim and Ashley Trout, owners of 947 Creations and Crafts, located at 523 S. Broadway in Greenville, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new business, on Thursday, July 7.

Renovations to the interior of the store took over two months to complete, and it has now been open for two weeks. 947 Creations and Crafts specializes in custom-made wood furniture and home decor, 100 percent of which is made by Trout himself, family members, or friends. The workshop is in Laura, hence the name “947,” the telephone exchange for the village.

Trout’s parents started a renovation business in 2007, in which he took an increasingly bigger part throughout the years. During renovation projects, he began building custom pieces for his clients. In March of this year, Trout decided to make it a full-time business. “A hobby turned into a career,” he said.

Several of Trout’s designs are featured as floor models, including a baking island, reclaimed end tables, a coffee bar, dining table, and solid, red oak bed. Wooden “welcome circles” to hang on doors, corn hole sets, as well as a complete line of paint selections from General Finishers, are available for purchase.

“We’re very blessed to have this opportunity,” Ashley stated, before cutting the ribbon to mark the store’s official opening. The couple thanked their parents for their support, and all the subcontractors who worked to ready the building for its new occupants.

Future plans include workshops in which Boy and Girl Scouts can earn badges. A spacious back room may eventually house “painting with wine” sessions.

Montage Café provided refreshments for the occasion.

