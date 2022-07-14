Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Say hi to Blue! Blue came to us as a stray, so our knowledge is limited and only to what we have observed. We believe Blue is a 7-year-old intact male Terrier Mix. Blue knows how to sit, shake and lay down. Blue loves treats and people. Blue is a very friendly, sweet dog who loves attention. Blue doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs here at the shelter. Blue weighs in at 65 lbs. Blue was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped and is heartworm negative. Our adoptions are $90 cash/check. Our visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. We are located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331.

Come in and meet Blue and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Darke County Animal Shelter will close at noon on Friday, July 15, and will be closed all day Saturday, for painting. Normal visiting hours will resume next week, starting Monday. Visiting hours are Monday though Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Adoptions are $90 cash or check.

Plan to join all the adoptable animals at Darke County Animal Shelter’s second Open House on Saturday, July 30 from 12 to 3 p.m. Dr. Gerber from Greenlawn Animal Clinic will be on site to administer vaccines, heartworm tests, and microchips for minimal cost. Free food, drinks, door prizes, and more will be available to make this a fun event for the entire family.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.