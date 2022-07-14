YFC Summerfest is set to go

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Last year, Youth for Christ’s first annual YFC Summerfest event was a memory maker! Those who attended will recall smiles on kid’s faces as they departed an enormous firetruck wearing their brand new plastic fire helmets, jubilant cheers as “throwers” successfully triggered five gallons of COLD water to come splashing down on the heads of their pastors at the “flush bucket,” sounds of live music emanating from the bands playing in Rotary Park, and the taste of unique and delicious treats supplied by various food trucks, and topped off with tall cups of the Rotary’s lemonade shake-up. There is good news for those who have fond memories of this event! YFC Summerfest is about to take place once again, and just like last year, it’s located “just feet from the fountain,” right off the Greenville traffic circle in the three parking lots that surround the YFC Ministry Center at 107 W. Main Street.

Sunday, Aug. 7 is the date for this year’s YFC Summerfest, from 4 to 7 p.m. But Summerfest will contain more than just the activities described above. The purpose of Summerfest is for the community to enjoy a wonderful time with friends and families, and raise much needed funds to make a difference in the lives of area teens. In addition to the activities already described, there will also be carnival-type games provided by local churches and organizations where children can have a blast testing their skills and winning prizes along the way. There will be numerous ways for adults and children alike to have a good time.

A highlight of this August 7 event will be the second annual “Toss for Teens” Cornhole Tournament, which will take place amidst the festival in the back parking lot, which also runs just behind Broadway between Third and Main Streets. Last year, 21 teams competed and raised much-needed funds to make a difference in the lives of area teenagers. This year’s goal is to include 24 teams in the event, and together with the festival sponsors, raise $25,000 to help area kids. Those who wish to enter a team can make a difference for kids AND win some great prizes for both fundraising and winning play. Prizes include Darke County Fair tickets, Illumination Festival tickets, a Topgolf gift card, backyard games, and a boat trip just to name a few. Those interested can check out details and register at yfcmv.org/events, which is also the page where complete festival information can be found.

New this year will be three, 20 minute ministry tours, which will take place at the bottom of each hour during the event. Guests can simply take a few minute break from the heat, find refuge in the air conditioned ministry center, and be guided through the building while hearing student testimonies and learning about the impact YFC is having all around Darke and Preble Counties. Guests won’t be asked to contribute in any way during the tour, but will learn how they can make a difference for teenagers through future opportunities if they choose.

If music is “your thing” you’ll want to know that the local band, “Zeke Wright & the Hindsight” will entertain followed by “3 Day Weekend,” which is a group of teenagers from Muncie that are quickly growing in popularity every time they are heard. Or if it’s food that strikes your fancy, this year’s lineup of food vendors includes Godown’s Fixins, Timeless Tacos, Top’s Best Foods, Kona Ice, and Rotary’s Lemonade Shake-up.

There is no cost to attend YFC Summerfest beyond food purchases, a nominal charge for some of the amusements, and a cost for chances to soak a pastor or community leader at the “flush bucket.” This is made possible because of dozens of local businesses and individuals, and Summerfest’s Community Champion sponsor, Protos – The First Solution. Incidentally, additional sponsors are more than welcome and will receive advertising in return both before and during the event. Also needed are more nominations of pastors and community leaders to spend a few minutes under the “flush bucket” to raise money for an important cause. The whole community is invited to attend and those interested in being involved in any greater way can contact Youth for Christ at [email protected] or 937-548-2477.