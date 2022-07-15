Fair Photo Contest ends July 18 – Enter Today!

DARKE COUNTY — The Daily Advocate/Early Bird Fair Photo Contest is still accepting photo submissions, but the contest ends at Midnight July 18. Enter your fair photo today for a chance for your photo to be featured on the cover of this year’s Darke County Fair Magazine and win a $100 cash prize and six tickets each for two Dayton Dragons baseball games!

The second place winner, sponsored by Park National Bank, will receive a $75 cash prize. The honorable mention/third place winner will receive a $50 cash prize, sponsored by Wayne HealthCare.

To enter, click the link on the Daily Advocate web page (DailyAdvocate.com) or go to https://tinyurl.com/2p9fy98c.

Public voting for photos begins July 19 and ends Aug. 2 at midnight.

Submit your favorite Darke County Fair photo today for your chance to win!

PLEASE NOTE: Photos submitted must have been taken at the Darke County Fair. Photos must be the original work of the person submitting, or submitted with that person’s permission. Photos must not have been previously published by this paper or other outlet. By entering the contest, entrants agree that photos submitted may be used by the Daily Advocate/Early Bird for advertising purposes.